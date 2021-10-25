2020-21 Westby Snowflake Queen Cheyanne Nash says farewell

Hello! I’m your 2020-2021 Westby Snowflake Ski and Golf Club Queen Cheyanne Nash.

I am sure I am the only Snowflake Queen that can say I have had a 2-year title and there is a story behind this of course!

The 97th Annual Snowflake Ski Tournament in February 2020 was an amazing experience and we were so thrilled to represent this event!

We could not wait for the events and parade to start and then COVID-19 happened that changed everything. We found out that our calendar started to dwindle as events and parades were being cancelled. The royalty life and our home lives were put on hold.

The entire year was going by and the beautiful Snowflake float did not come out from storage for any parades and our new formal gowns were going to hang in our closets until further notice.

From our coronation date in October 2019 to what would have been our farewell of 2020, we only had a few amazing memories of early 2020 events. Then we were surprised with an opportunity to become the 2021 Westby Snowflake Royalty! We were all excited to say yes in hopes to experience parades and events that did not take place in 2020.

We were happy as some events and parades had come back from hibernation, even if they were scaled down for safety reasons. We were proud to be a part of a scaled down 98th Annual Ski Jump Tournament and we were honored to represent the Westby Snowflake Ski and Golf Club and the Westby community wherever we went during these two years!

I would like to share one special moment with everyone.

I met a girl last summer starting her first year of high school. She is an incredibly smart, beautiful, down to earth person. The type of person you know will do great things and go placed in life. She completely lit up with I came into her bedroom, sat on her bed and visited with her. It was in that moment, I realized just how much this adventure and involvement in this royalty court makes such a positive impact on young ladies like myself and our community. I wan this admirable young lady to know the affect and influence she had on me as well.

On behalf of my First Attendant Trista Rumppe and my Second Attendant Emma Wedwick, we would like to thank the City of Westby and the Snowflake Ski and Golf Club, for their continuous support. Thank you to those that financially helped us with donations, as we were unable to do much fundraising as past Snowflake Royalty years have done. Your kindness and support have been appreciated.

I know I am speaking for the three of us when I say this 2-year reign as the Westby Snowflake Royalty, though not like any other, has made us grow being more patient and kinder and confident and now excited to push towards our goals in life after royalty and high school.

We want to acknowledge our caring families and mention none of this would have been possible without the support of the club and our royalty advisors.

We hope to see everyone at the 99th Annual Ski tournament in January 2022!

Wishing everyone well and for the final time, I will always be your 2020-2021 Westby Snowflake Queen, Cheyanne Nash.

