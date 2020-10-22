2020 Westby Snowflake Royalty welcomed back as 2021 court

Saturday, Oct. 24 would have been the 2021 Snowflake Royalty Coronation when a new court would have been crowned to represent the Snowflake Ski Club. The year 2020 has affected everyone near and far due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Snowflake Royalty year started like any other with much excitement and expectations of a year full of fun and bonding with the new court.

Unfortunately, this court only made it through the 97th annual Snowflake Ski Tournament before COVID-19 started to make its way here. The girls have never worn their new formal gowns for events and they never were able to ride on the float to enjoy a parade.

A decision was made for the safety of the court and their families to avoid any events that we had been scheduled to attend, all which were canceled week by week, month by month due to safety concerns.

Since the following young ladies were all sophomores at the time of their coronation, we offered to extend their reign through 2021 during their junior year. All accepted the opportunity with much appreciation.

Join us as we welcome back the 2020 Snowflake Royalty to continue as the 2021 Snowflake Royalty: