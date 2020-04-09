A look back: Coon Prairie Church shell stands after 1909 Easter Sunday fire

The organization, History Alive Project, has, as part of its mission statement, to educate the area of its past. The article and images here are most appropriate for this Easter Week.
It was said that the massive bell on Coon Prairie Church, melted! And when the fires were finally out that Easter Sunday night, April 9, 1909, only the brick shell of this beloved church remained. Lightning had struck the towering steeple around 9 p.m. that fateful evening.
The building had only been dedicated in 1884, 25 years prior to the fire. Local history buffs have probably seen or collected images of the “before and after” tragedy; a few chairs and a small organ were rescued from the ruins; but the saga of the saved altar painting is one of additional courage, strength and love.
The church’s pastor, the Rev. Halvor Halvorsen and local citizen, Nordahl Buros, hurried to the building; Buros hoisted the pastor up on his shoulders, so that Halvorsen, using his pocket knife, cut the treasured altar painting from its frame. That same painting, now restored, can still be seen in the sanctuary today.
The painting, called “The Baptism,” was done by Herbjorn Gausta. Gausta was born in Norway in 1854 on the Gausta farm in Telemark County. With his family, he immigrated to the United States in 1867, settling on a farm in Harmony, Minn. He attended Luther College, Decorah, Iowa, from 1872-1876. Returning to his native land, he studied art in Oslo as well as in Munich, Germany; then he returned to teach at Luther College from 1886-1887.
Gausta supported himself by doing portraits of prominent Norwegian-Americans and also completing about 400, many now valued, church alter paintings as well as many landscapes. At least 50 of his works can be found in the Luther College’s Fine Arts Collection.
Gausta died in May 1924 and wished to be buried in Harmony, Minn., at the Greenfield Cemetery there; a 16-foot granite monument was erected at his gravesite in 1927.
Today’s Country Coon Prairie Church and its large adjacent historical cemetery sections are both legacies to the area’s rich Norwegian past and present citizens, their heritage and enduring faith.
