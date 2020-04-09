A look back: Coon Prairie Church shell stands after 1909 Easter Sunday fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The organization, History Alive Project, has, as part of its mission statement, to educate the area of its past. The article and images here are most appropriate for this Easter Week.

It was said that the massive bell on Coon Prairie Church, melted! And when the fires were finally out that Easter Sunday night, April 9, 1909, only the brick shell of this beloved church remained. Lightning had struck the towering steeple around 9 p.m. that fateful evening.

The building had only been dedicated in 1884, 25 years prior to the fire. Local history buffs have probably seen or collected images of the “before and after” tragedy; a few chairs and a small organ were rescued from the ruins; but the saga of the saved altar painting is one of additional courage, strength and love.

The church’s pastor, the Rev. Halvor Halvorsen and local citizen, Nordahl Buros, hurried to the building; Buros hoisted the pastor up on his shoulders, so that Halvorsen, using his pocket knife, cut the treasured altar painting from its frame. That same painting, now restored, can still be seen in the sanctuary today.