A new chapter begins at Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library

The latest story you will find at the Bekkum Memorial Library is the one unfolding as local artist, Sarah Pederson, creates a beautiful work of art on the library’s new patio wall.

Pederson was hired by the BML Board of Directors to design and paint a mural that would showcase all the wonderful things the library has to offer. Classic book titles, characters, a nod to poetry, Westby’s Norwegian heritage and even the library’s guiding principle, “Providing opportunities to learn, share, grow and play,” will be reflected in Pederson’s creation.

Stop by and take a look as the mural comes to life. See if you can find the many elements that are there and try to guess what else she will be adding in the coming days!

