A new chapter begins at Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library
0 comments

A new chapter begins at Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Creating a work of art

Local artist, Sarah Pederson, starts painting a mural on Bekkum Memorial Library's new patio wall.

 Contributed photo

The latest story you will find at the Bekkum Memorial Library is the one unfolding as local artist, Sarah Pederson, creates a beautiful work of art on the library’s new patio wall.

Pederson was hired by the BML Board of Directors to design and paint a mural that would showcase all the wonderful things the library has to offer. Classic book titles, characters, a nod to poetry, Westby’s Norwegian heritage and even the library’s guiding principle, “Providing opportunities to learn, share, grow and play,” will be reflected in Pederson’s creation.

Stop by and take a look as the mural comes to life. See if you can find the many elements that are there and try to guess what else she will be adding in the coming days!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News