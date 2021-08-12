Alive & Kickin' chorus to perform in Westby

“Mona’s Story: The Older I Get,” an upbeat and inspiring concert event for intergenerational audiences, was ﬁrst imagined by Michael Matthew Ferrell and Danette McCarthy as a way to integrate the short play “Fortune Cookies” within a concert event. Ferrell, who founded Alive & Kickin’ in 2010, was deeply committed to the idea of a senior rock ‘n’ roll choir and as he came to know about the work of The Remember Project, he was very moved by McCarthy’s eﬀorts to help communities be in conversation about growing older, especially around the stigmas and ageism that can stand in the way of elders living their best lives.