Alive & Kickin' chorus to perform in Westby

ADRC of Vernon County presents the Minneapolis-based chorus Alive & Kickin’ as part of a four-concert tour in southwest Wisconsin. In partnership with The Remember Project, this event blends the excitement of a concert with the engagement of a short play for unique event audiences will never forget.
The tour kicks oﬀ on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Prairie du Chien Performing Arts Center with the show starting at 6 p.m. Two performances will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 25, with a show at 11 a.m. at the Westby Performing Arts Center and a show at 6 p.m. in the Mauston High School Auditorium. In addition, there will be a matinee in Richland Center on Thursday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m. A free simple meal will be available at each event. All concerts are free, but reservations are required.
Alive & Kickin’ is best known for their high energy commitment to contemporary genres of music ranging from rock ‘n’ roll and pop to gospel and Motown. The production of “Mona’s Story: The Older I Get” includes songs like “I Don’t Want to Grow Up” by the Ramones, “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi, and “The Older I Get” by Alan Jackson. These numbers are artfully arranged by Music Director Jason Hansen and helps tell the story of Mona, a woman nearing 80 years who keeps active as a member of Alive & Kickin’ and who we meet in the short play, “Fortune Cookies” when the audience gets a peek at her personal life.
“Mona’s Story: The Older I Get,” an upbeat and inspiring concert event for intergenerational audiences, was ﬁrst imagined by Michael Matthew Ferrell and Danette McCarthy as a way to integrate the short play “Fortune Cookies” within a concert event. Ferrell, who founded Alive & Kickin’ in 2010, was deeply committed to the idea of a senior rock ‘n’ roll choir and as he came to know about the work of The Remember Project, he was very moved by McCarthy’s eﬀorts to help communities be in conversation about growing older, especially around the stigmas and ageism that can stand in the way of elders living their best lives.
“It’s important to celebrate and honor the process of growing older,” said McCarthy. “Though our production of ‘Fortune Cookies’, by Bonnie Dudovitz, helps communities be in conversation about aging and memory loss, we also need to help communities be knowledgeable about brain health in general. Each person is unique, and our journeys are unique, so let’s get both information and inspiration to live our best lives throughout our entire life process.”
Questions may be directed to Tricia or Teresa at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County at 608-637-5201.