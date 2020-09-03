American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg event is Sept. 19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The 15th annual American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg event is Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Chaseburg Village Park, 401 Depot St., Chaseburg.

“Best Ever Chicken" will be done as a drive through from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. After 1 p.m., with all COVID-19 protocols in place, there will be chicken, soups, a dessert auction, a silent auction, a wine cork raffle, and a raffle drawing. For everyone's safety, masks will be required and sanitizers will be on site.

Contact Eric Ostrem at 608-452-3135 or Linda DeGarmo at 608-452-3367 or grannydegarmo@yahoo.com for more information. Donations may be made at www.Soleburner.org/Chaseburg .

There will also be an online virtual silent auction for those not wishing to attend in person. Registration details to follow.

