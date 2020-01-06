American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg event is Sept. 19

The 15th annual American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg event is Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Chaseburg Village Park, 401 Depot St., Chaseburg. Registration will be at 11 a.m., with the "Best Ever Chicken" being served starting at 11 a.m. also.
Activities include a live dessert auction, silent auction, bucket raffle, wine cork raffle, Home Depot Kids event, bounce house, face painting, live music, raffle drawing, a variety of soups, and much more.
Contact Eric Ostrem at 608-452-3135 or Linda DeGarmo at 608-452-3367 or grannydegarmo@yahoo.com for more information. www.Soleburner.org/Chaseburg