The American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg is holding a chili cook-off and bake sale Saturday, March 16. The event will be held at the Tippy Toe Inn, 307 Depot St., Chaseburg Participants can begin cooking at 9 a.m., sampling begins at 1 p.m., and judging is at 4:30 p.m. A bake sale will feature homemade pastries and baked goods.
To register as a contestant, contact Linda DeGarmo at 608-452-3367 or grannydegarmo@yahoo.com. Proceeds will go to the American Cancer Sole Burner of Chaseburg event on Saturday, Sept. 21.
