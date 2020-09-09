American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg to celebrate 15 years Sept. 19

This year cancer survivors were sent postcards on which they can list their name, type of cancer and the number of years they have been cancer-free. DeGarmo said those cards will be read before the survivors lap. In past years, survivors would come forward prior to the survivors lap to share that information.

“If there’s any survivor who didn’t get a card, please come,” DeGarmo said. “We are aiming hard at keeping everyone safe. Cancer doesn’t stop and we can’t either.”

The national anthem will be performed at 4 p.m. Following that, survivors and their families will be asked to lead the first lap, with other walkers and runners joining them. Everyone is asked to be socially distant.

As in years past, there will be the opportunity for people to purchase luminaria for $5 each in memory of loved ones who have died from cancer and in honor of those who have survived cancer or are undergoing treatment.

DeGarmo said anyone interested in purchasing a luminary may fill out a form on the day of the event, or in advance, by contacting her. Art students from Westby Area High School will once again be decorating the luminaria.

The luminaria ceremony starts at about 6 p.m., with names that are on the paper bags being read.