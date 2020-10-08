Ann Marie Jothen's 1930s report cards offer a glimpse of one-room school education

The phrase “getting your report cards” for many Times readers may conjure up feelings of gloom and doom; you might have dutifully gone to school with your parents to pick up that first nine weeks set of listed subjects and the accompanying letter grades to let Mom and Dad know ”how you were doing in school.”

Perhaps on leaving those teacher meetings you might have heard words like “grounded for a very long time” or “your mom and I will have to think about this first and then we will talk later” and you truly felt that your world view in life had suddenly gotten a lot darker.

But for Ann Marie Jothen who attended grades 1-8 at the one-room Oium School in Timber Coulee in the 1930s, her report card grades no doubt made her parents, Palmer and Minerva (Peterson) Jothen awfully proud. She was the only child of her parents, having been born at home on their Rongstad Ridge farm. She loved school and especially enjoyed math. It was that love of math that led her to several jobs through out her life with the local Farmer’s Union, Bekkedal Tobacco and Lorillard firms. She had the privilege of attending Westby High School after graduation from Oium School; a senior boy drove a school-owned station wagon which was kept at his home place, picking up Ann Marie and a few others every day. Later she paid to ride the bus. She missed most of her freshman year when she contracted rheumatic fever; thankfully she was permitted to make up the work so she should graduate with her Westby High Class of 1943.