Ann Marie Jothen's 1930s report cards offer a glimpse of one-room school education

The phrase “getting your report cards” for many Times readers may conjure up feelings of gloom and doom; you might have dutifully gone to school with your parents to pick up that first nine weeks set of listed subjects and the accompanying letter grades to let Mom and Dad know ”how you were doing in school.”
Perhaps on leaving those teacher meetings you might have heard words like “grounded for a very long time” or “your mom and I will have to think about this first and then we will talk later” and you truly felt that your world view in life had suddenly gotten a lot darker.
But for Ann Marie Jothen who attended grades 1-8 at the one-room Oium School in Timber Coulee in the 1930s, her report card grades no doubt made her parents, Palmer and Minerva (Peterson) Jothen awfully proud. She was the only child of her parents, having been born at home on their Rongstad Ridge farm. She loved school and especially enjoyed math. It was that love of math that led her to several jobs through out her life with the local Farmer’s Union, Bekkedal Tobacco and Lorillard firms. She had the privilege of attending Westby High School after graduation from Oium School; a senior boy drove a school-owned station wagon which was kept at his home place, picking up Ann Marie and a few others every day. Later she paid to ride the bus. She missed most of her freshman year when she contracted rheumatic fever; thankfully she was permitted to make up the work so she should graduate with her Westby High Class of 1943.
Ann Marie’s daughter, Ingrid Constalie of Westby, had recently and kindly donated, her mother’s school papers to include her Westby High School diploma to the History Alive Project’s collection of its educational artifacts. These include the 1886 Town of Christiana’s School #8 first being organized records, as well as the 1912 Westby Schools book of its meeting minutes; beautifully handwritten lesson plans from 1912 teachers are also part of the collection, along with so many more very old Westby area schools’ photographs and classroom logs.
Three of their HAP’s current board members, while also being educators, became curious as to how these vintage report cards were actually formatted. This led to these HAP members asking: When did report cards in the United States’ schools first show up, what kinds of grading systems did they suggest to be used on these old cards and today, what are the standards, if any, for regulation report card types to be used in Wisconsin schools.
“Our organization has long held to that portion of our mission statement that we research and study our area’s history and its artifacts with an ‘out of the box” approach,” said HAP President Dave Amundson. “That statement portion is not a mere slogan to us; it means so much more as it helps us begin to dig into any topic to be researched as we are always looking for that personal/people touch nugget to perhaps tell us a portion of a bigger story. This time it was the whole arena of U.S. and our own area schools and their report cards. Here is some of what we learned:
One of the instances of reporting a student’s progress in our country’s schools can be traced to the early 1800s where Harvard pupils were given written, numerical grades ranging from 0-8 every day, to reflect the ability of a student’s daily recitations;
- The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction requires a student report to be made for every publically-funded WI school, quite often issued four times each school year;
- The DPI also requires (State Statute 118.87) that WI charter schools, private and parochial schools, and schools that participate as parental choice schools provide the same accountability measures.”
The Jothen report cards have dates of 1935, 1936 and 1938, representing Ann’s 4th, 5th, and 7th grades. The earliest one shows grades from no less than eight different subject areas but also asks for her effort, conduct, days absent and times tardy to be noted. In all three report cards, the grades are given as numerical percentages, not as time-tested A,B, C, D and F alphabet letters. All in all, these Jothen records cards from over 80-some years, give us a glimpse into the personal window of a young girl whose school life and work efforts occurred as one of Westby area’s students in the 1930s.
HAP extends appreciation to Ingrid Constalie for her additional written notes about her mother to help us “flesh out” this article and make it come alive.
