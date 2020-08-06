You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Antique engine show near Westby offers a glimpse of agriculture's past
0 comments

Antique engine show near Westby offers a glimpse of agriculture's past

A cloudy, gloomy Sunday didn’t stop people of all ages from stepping back in time by visiting the Coulee Antique Engine Club’s 49th annual show. The show opened Friday morning.

This year’s event featured White Oliver, M-M Cockshutt, and vintage motorcycles and snowmobiles.

In addition, there were demonstrations of such things as threshing, bailing of straw and sawing of wood, children’s activities, food and a flea market. There was an antique tractor pull Friday evening. The American Mini Pullers were on the grounds Saturday afternoon, and Sunday featured a judged classic car show.

According to its website, “The Coulee Antique Engine Club is a club dedicated to the preservation and display of antique agricultural equipment, including, but not limited to, tractors, plows, gas and steam engines, garden equipment, and much more.”

The club grounds are located on Hwy. 27, 2 miles north of Westby.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News