Antique engine show near Westby offers a glimpse of agriculture's past

A cloudy, gloomy Sunday didn’t stop people of all ages from stepping back in time by visiting the Coulee Antique Engine Club’s 49th annual show. The show opened Friday morning.

This year’s event featured White Oliver, M-M Cockshutt, and vintage motorcycles and snowmobiles.

In addition, there were demonstrations of such things as threshing, bailing of straw and sawing of wood, children’s activities, food and a flea market. There was an antique tractor pull Friday evening. The American Mini Pullers were on the grounds Saturday afternoon, and Sunday featured a judged classic car show.

According to its website, “The Coulee Antique Engine Club is a club dedicated to the preservation and display of antique agricultural equipment, including, but not limited to, tractors, plows, gas and steam engines, garden equipment, and much more.”

The club grounds are located on Hwy. 27, 2 miles north of Westby.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

