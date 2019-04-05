On Saturday March 23, nine area piano students performed at Viterbo University for the annual District Auditions of the Wisconsin Music Teachers’ Association. Participating were Calvin Daniels, Miles Daniels, Denali Huebner, Lane Miller, Sam Miller, Ashlyn Scherger, Serena Storbakken, Celeste Thalhammer and Harmonee Wenger.
These students each prepared a memorized program of two or three original piano pieces from contrasting style periods. They also took written and aural music theory exams. All of the students achieved very good scores; Scherger, Wenger, Miles Daniels, and Lane Miller received perfect scores. Sam Miller received a perfect 102 percent (including the bonus question) on his written exam. All students received a certificate of participation. Calvin Daniels received a special certificate for participation in all four years of high school.
Calvin Daniels, a senior at Youth Initiative High School, and Serena Storbakken, a sophomore at Boscobel High School, used their auditions to try out for the Badger State direct competition, and both qualified to go on to compete in May. Daniels’ program consisted of Dance #2 from Six Dances in Bulgarian Rhythms by Bartok, the Scarlatti Sonata in E Major K380, and the third movement of Sonata Op10#2 in F Major by Beethoven. Storbakken’s program consisted of Puck by Edvard Grieg, Solfeggietto by C P E Bach, and O Polichinelo by Villa-Lobos.
The nine young pianists are students of Vanessa Mills of Westby.
