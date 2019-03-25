The first community-alumni-student Broadway musical production of its kind will be held at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center. This year’s production will be the "Phantom of the Opera." Ten-minute tryouts will be held on April 8 and 9 from 3:30-7 p.m. in the Westby Area High School choral room. All incoming 9-12 grade high school students, Westby alumni and Westby Area School District residents are eligible to audition. The performance takes place June 28-30. Rehearsals will run during the month of June.
The audition includes:
1. Females sing part of “Think of Me” and males sing part of “The Music of the Night."
2. Bring any prepared reading about a half of a page in length.
3. Thirty- to 60-second prepared song of your choice.
4. Thirty-two count movement/dance.
For audition materials and to sign up for an audition time, people can do so at the high school office or contact Peter Engh at peter.engh@westby-norse.org, 608-634-0196 or 608-632-1136.
