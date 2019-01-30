August “Augie” Schini, 18, of La Crosse, has been ski jumping for five years.
“I used to race out here (Mt. La Crosse) a bunch, and I guess I just kind of got bored with it,” Schini said. “My dad took me out to the Westby Ski Jump one year and I watched it for the first time and I was like that looks pretty sick, kind of fun. I thought I’d give it a try and I just stuck with it.”
Mt. La Crosse was purchased by Todd and Cindy Schini, Augie’s parents, back in 2000.
He got his start on the Snowflake Ski Club Jump and he will be the only club member to compete in the 2019 Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament this weekend.
“The first jump I ever had on the (Westby) hill it honestly just felt like I was floating,” Schini said. “It wasn’t really scary right away but as soon as I had gotten in the air it was almost like a panic mode.”
“It’s exciting to see a kid do this,” Scott Yttri, Snowflake Ski Club president, said. “The judges thought he’d be too inexperienced for the big jump, but he came out and showed he could take on the big jumps.”
The weekend of Jan. 19, Schini placed third in his division at a competition in Eau Claire. He estimates he participates in 10 competitions annually. The most recent competition was the weekend of Jan. 26-27 at the Norge Annual Winter Ski Jump Tournament in Fox River Grove, Illinois.
“It’s a really great hill, nothing too big and a great hill to be able to get down your mechanics,” Schini said in an interview Jan. 23. “It will help a lot of us jumpers prepare for Westby.”
The ski-jumping community is a close knit one that has enabled Schini to form bonds with other jumpers.
“The ski-jumping community is pretty small, I know everybody basically in the country that ski jumps on the 90-meter (hills),” Schini said. “We’re pretty good buddies with everybody.”
Schini has done jumps all over the country, as well as twice in Slovenia. A jump at Planica in Slovenia is the biggest he has ever done and measured 125 meters from the end of the jump.
“Westby is probably my favorite just because the hill is really a high flyer and it’s pretty easy to go really far, it’s just a lot of fun,” Schini said. “Also Park City (Utah), they have a 120 (meter hill) there and that hill is generally a lot of fun, too.”
“Westby’s club has been so wonderful,” Cindy Schini said.
However, it is not all skiing for Schini, he enjoys duck and goose hunting as well.
“I definitely enjoy that a lot too, but I think ski jumping is a little bit higher on the ranking list,” Schini said.
He is currently enrolled in an online electrician program through Western Technical College in La Crosse, and plans to follow it up with an apprenticeship. As he gets further into his education he plans to scale back his competing.
“I think I will keep skiing, just maybe not as competitively, do it more for fun,” Schini said. “Just go to the tournaments that are easy to get to.”
“My goals basically at this point and time, since I’m getting a little bit older now just trying to keep having fun, maybe make the national team,” Schini said.
“It’s been such a great adventure for him,” Cindy Schini said. “He’s gotten to know jumpers from all over the nation. He’s had a lot of good experiences with all of this.”
