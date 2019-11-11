Envision being in the prime of your life – you’ve got a job you love; life is good and full of possibilities. Then in a second everything changes. You are told you’ve had a massive cerebellar stroke. Now what? Join Bekkum Memorial Library as they host local author Sara Marie Anderson on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 2-4 p.m. in the Bekkum Community Room, as she shares her personal experience with this trauma.
Anderson, the author of "Stroke: Overcoming My Worst Nightmare," will share her story of devastation and persistence. At the age of 27, Anderson returned home from the gym and her world changed forever. “Unbeknownst to her, Sara was taking combined estrogen and progesterone birth control medication while experiencing migraines with aura – a potentially lethal contraindication…” causing a massive cerebellar stroke.
Anderson spent six months in rehab in California, then returned to her home in Wisconsin to continue therapy with the support of her parents. Throughout all, Sara has remained patient and positive and continues to persistently fight to overcome the effects of this devastating condition. A must-read for anyone who has experienced a stroke, and for all the caregivers out there, books will be available for purchase and signing. Call 608-634-4419 for more information on this program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.