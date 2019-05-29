Westby’s baccalaureate ceremony for the graduating Class of 2019 was held in the field house, Wednesday, May 22.
While Father Matt Marshall opened the service with the welcoming invocation, student leaders from the senior class: Kamryn Davey, Katelyn Dunnum and Kade Sherry, led the prayers and prayer responses during the worship service. Vougard Latoja, also a graduate, blessed those gathered with a beautiful rendition of “Ave Maria,” and Josie Hofslien shared a scripture reading and reflective message. Hofslien’s message focused on her faith journey and the importance of staying positive in difficult times. She encouraged her classmates and those gathered for the service to put their faith in God, trusting that God will guide them in the future.
The Westby Area High School band and choir added spiritual inspiration as they performed during the ceremony. The evening was sponsored by many churches of all denominations from the Westby, Coon Valley and Chaseburg communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.