Ballards earn Lifetime Achievement Award from Westby Area Historical Society

At the Westby Area Historical Society annual meeting, Tuesday, Dec.10, President-Elect Blaine Hedberg announced the names of the recipients of the WAHS Lifetime Achievement Award. Sheri and Jerry Ballard, longtime members, volunteers and donors at WAHS, were the overwhelming choice of the board to receive this honor.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented in recognition, memory and/or honor of an individual or couple who have made exceptional contributions of their time, talents and financial resources to advance the mission of WAHS. Sheri and Jerry have exceeded the qualifications for this award in every way.

Sheri has acted as a board member and officer of the organization, having served as both president and vice president. For many years, Sheri authored dozens of historical articles for WAHS that were published in the Westby Times. These well-researched and beautifully written stories highlighted many of our city’s human details and described museum artifacts from Westby’s vast history. Jerry has served on the property committee, also for many years, and his presence at meetings brings invaluable common sense solutions to event and maintenance issues.