Ballards earn Lifetime Achievement Award from Westby Area Historical Society

At the Westby Area Historical Society annual meeting, Tuesday, Dec.10, President-Elect Blaine Hedberg announced the names of the recipients of the WAHS Lifetime Achievement Award. Sheri and Jerry Ballard, longtime members, volunteers and donors at WAHS, were the overwhelming choice of the board to receive this honor.
The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented in recognition, memory and/or honor of an individual or couple who have made exceptional contributions of their time, talents and financial resources to advance the mission of WAHS. Sheri and Jerry have exceeded the qualifications for this award in every way.
Sheri has acted as a board member and officer of the organization, having served as both president and vice president. For many years, Sheri authored dozens of historical articles for WAHS that were published in the Westby Times. These well-researched and beautifully written stories highlighted many of our city’s human details and described museum artifacts from Westby’s vast history. Jerry has served on the property committee, also for many years, and his presence at meetings brings invaluable common sense solutions to event and maintenance issues.
As very active members, Sheri and Jerry have both devoted a great amount of time and made financial donations to care for the museum’s landscaping. Exercising their passion for history, Sheri and Jerry have helped with countless open house events and innumerable tours of the museum. They have encouraged groups of young people from their church to help with Thoreson House Museum projects; and most Westby residents know them as the face of the lefse/polse house on Sunday afternoons during Syttende Mai, where they have volunteered for countless years.
Since the inception of the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015, the Westby Area Historical Society Board of Directors has only presented it once before, to RuthAnn Nielsen Wilson. The board seriously considers potential awardees and is very proud to honor Sheri and Jerry Ballard with the second Lifetime Achievement Award for their devotion and service to WAHS.