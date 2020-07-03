Bekkum Memorial Library mural brightens Westby's Main Street

Words from the library’s mission statement: “Providing opportunities to learn, share, grow and play.” are hidden throughout the mural.

Pederson said people would also ask how she chose the books. She said the library board provided her with a list of books they would like to have as part of the mural.

Pederson said she researched each book, and the books cover all ages and genres. “There’s something for everybody and if there are ones you have not read before maybe you’ll read them now.”

She noted that while she was researching the book, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” she learned it wasn’t in the public domain, so she incorporated a mockingbird perched on a shovel near Peter Rabbit rather than painting the original book cover.

Another often-asked question, Pederson said, was how the mural will be protected. She said she used a professional grade of exterior acrylic paint that’s meant for murals, and she will add two coats of varnish with UV protection.

“At the end I like to add something special,” she said. Lady bugs are that “something special,” and they are scattered throughout stones painted on the wall. Pederson said she wouldn’t say how many there are, so children could search for them.

Another special thing she added was a Westby Rocks rock with the word “kind.” “We can all use kindness,” Pederson said.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

