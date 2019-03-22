Through all the challenges of the last year, Bethel Butikk volunteers and donors stepped up to meet needs in Vernon County and surrounding areas through their generous gifts of time and resources.
When neighboring communities were severely damaged by flooding, the outpouring of support through donations and fundraisers provided $148,900.22 for flood relief. In total, Bethel Butikk distributed $164,901.13 to flood victims. The balance of the funds came from proceeds of the thrift shop. Additional clothing and household items were given out from the thrift shop to people whose homes were flooded. A thank-you note from a flood victim read, “I thank you sincerely for the check to help with expenses from flood damage. So many good people around at a time like this that are so willing to help. Much appreciated.”
In 2018, the food pantry served 11,658 people throughout the year for 2,389 different people. There were 3,052 family visits for 650 different families. The families averaged 4.7 visits per year. The total amount of food distributed was valued at $468,952. School supplies worth $3,100 were distributed to 121 children.
Operation Christmas is a distribution of gifts, toys and clothing. This year Butikk volunteers served 1,100 people, giving out $220,000 worth of items including many new toys. Volunteers did extra fundraising to be able to provide new toys for every child in the families served.
A mission committee of Pastor Gary Daines, Pastor Pete Beckstrand, David Vosseteig and Curt Moe meets Monday mornings to review requests for emergency assistance with rent, heat, telephone, medical, utility and transportation. In addition to the flood assistance, they provided $104,457 in assistance to families who had exhausted all other resources.
Bethel Butikk (Boutique) is a volunteer operated thrift store and food pantry serving Vernon County and surrounding area. Proceeds of the thrift store are used to stock the food pantry and provide mission assistance to families in the community when no other assistance is available to them. Bethel Home and Services has provided the building for this community outreach program since 2004.
Volunteers are the basis for Bethel Butikk. About 100 people devote several hours a month to working in the thrift store and food pantry which is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and until 6 p.m. Tuesday. It is also open the first Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteer applications are available at Bethel Butikk.
Bethel Butikk is located at 341 Black River Ave. in Westby. Pastor Gary Daines is the volunteer manager and can be reached at 608-634-3473.
