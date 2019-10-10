Have you noticed the construction project on the south side of the Bekkum Memorial Library building? The month of October is bringing lots of excitement, as the sidewalk and the rock gardens are being removed and replaced.
For several years, the cement leading from the emergency exit door to the front of the building has been separating from the wall. Flashing and repairs have been made as a stopgap to the problem but now the concrete is sloping in such a way that the separation is affecting the safety of the emergency exit, the structure of the building and the stability of the rocks supporting the flower gardens.
The project will be done quickly so that parking at the library will be inconvenienced for only a short time. The new sidewalk will cover a much wider area that will be a safer and more functional exit.
The space will also allow for outside seating and programming in warmer months.
The Bekkum Memorial Library will be raising the revenue needed to finish the aesthetics of the project and the landscaping.
Through the coming winter months, the Library Board will be considering options that will best compliment the building. If you would like to donate to making the functional space beautiful as well, stop at the library for more information on how you can help.
