Birthday party to celebrate Westby's 100th year as a city

The History Alive Project picked the Aug. 22 date, ordered the cake, received the official OK from the Westby City Council to hold a Westby as a City Birthday Party, and the Birthday Party Committee met at least 12 times since July 2019 to plan the event.
Twenty-two different activities had been planned. Then in mid-March the coronavirus arrived, forcing the Birthday Party Committee to revise its plans so as to still observe this event, choosing those activities that could be safely done.
“Strictly observed social distancing, the use of masks, and correct protocol for our wrapped food items was paramount,” said Dave Amundson, committee chair.
The events on Aug. 22 include a 10 a.m. kickoff to be held at the Seas Branch School lawn, 122 Nelson St., Westby.
The kickoff includes opening remarks and the introduction of the Birthday Party Committee and guests. In addition, there will be the presentation of a Wisconsin flag and commemorative plaques, and the planting of the “Centennial Tree.” The committee will also continue taking items for the time capsule. There will be a “Trivia of Westby Facts” activity, cake pops will be served and “Happy Birthday” will be sung.
Bring lawns chairs and masks; social distancing will be observed.
Birthday celebration activities will take place at the History Alive Project House, 218 N. Main St., from noon to 4:30 p.m.
Visitors will be able to take a self-directed tour of the 1886-built home, where there are many photos and stories of earlier times in the city. A “Norwegian kids peek-thru board” will be available for photo opportunities and there will be a children’s coloring opportunity. Cake pops will also be served. The committee will continue to take items for the time capsule.
Two drawings will be held at the HAP House. The winning names for the “100 Paint Rocks Hunt” will be drawn at 2 p.m., followed by the drawing for the winners of the 2020 Syttende Mai button raffle at 4 p.m.
The HAP House’s second floor is not handicapped accessible. Masks, per Gov. Tony Evers’ order, are required, and social distancing will be observed.
Another part of the celebration is the walk by/drive by “Decades of Homes Tours,” which begins Aug. 18 and runs through Aug. 23. Maps will be available Aug. 22 at the kickoff and at the HAP House.
In addition, there is a “100 Painted Rocks Hunt” which starts Aug. 12 and ends Aug. 21
More details about the Aug. 22 events will be available soon on the History Alive Project’s Facebook page, History Alive Project, Inc.
