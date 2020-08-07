Birthday party to celebrate Westby's 100th year as a city

Visitors will be able to take a self-directed tour of the 1886-built home, where there are many photos and stories of earlier times in the city. A “Norwegian kids peek-thru board” will be available for photo opportunities and there will be a children’s coloring opportunity. Cake pops will also be served. The committee will continue to take items for the time capsule.

Two drawings will be held at the HAP House. The winning names for the “100 Paint Rocks Hunt” will be drawn at 2 p.m., followed by the drawing for the winners of the 2020 Syttende Mai button raffle at 4 p.m.

The HAP House’s second floor is not handicapped accessible. Masks, per Gov. Tony Evers’ order, are required, and social distancing will be observed.

Another part of the celebration is the walk by/drive by “Decades of Homes Tours,” which begins Aug. 18 and runs through Aug. 23. Maps will be available Aug. 22 at the kickoff and at the HAP House.

In addition, there is a “100 Painted Rocks Hunt” which starts Aug. 12 and ends Aug. 21

More details about the Aug. 22 events will be available soon on the History Alive Project’s Facebook page, History Alive Project, Inc.

