Black River Falls man injured in motorcycle crash on Hwy. 27
Black River Falls man injured in motorcycle crash on Hwy. 27

A Black River Falls man was injured in a single-motorcycle crash, Monday, Aug. 16, on Hwy. 27 just north of Paulson Road in the town of Christiana.

At about 5:30 p.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office was notified of the accident. According to the sheriff's office, Brian Thompson, 76, was negotiating a right curve while traveling northbound on Hwy. 27 when he came upon a vehicle that was stopped and waiting to turn left. Thompson could not stop in time and swerved to avoid the vehicle. He lost control of the motorcycle and went off on the east side of the road, being ejected. Thompson's motorcycle continued down an embankment for a distance before coming to a stop.

He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and refused medical treatment. He was not wearing a helmet.

Westby First Responders and Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene.

