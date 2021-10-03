Building Community continues in Westby

For the past four years, citizens of the Westby community have been coming together quarterly in effort to build stronger relationships within the community, neighboring communities, businesses and schools.

The first meeting was held in the spring of 2017. Over 80 people gathered at Branches Winery as guest speaker Tom Thibodeau and singer/songwriter Larry Long performed and collaborated with attendees on ways to improve the community for the greater good. Common goals that were derived from the group are as follows:

Building and fostering healthy relationships. Helping students to grow as leaders and future stakeholders of Westby. Keep area businesses alive and enhance tourism. Supporting projects already in place and building from other initiatives. Identifying additional needs and how we can collaborate to help them succeed. Building relationships with our school system and neighboring schools. Teaching compassion to our children and modeling it to one another. Improved sense of community.

Community members continue to meet quarterly to discuss needs in the community and identify ways in which they can make an impact. As a result, several updates have been made to Syverson Park and a "Conspiracy of Goodness" transpired, with small acts of kindness scattered throughout the community that led to the spread of good gossip. Benji Nichols, co-founder of Inspire(d) Magazine in Decorah, Iowa caught wind of such gossip and traveled to our little Norwegian town to interview and featured Westby in his magazine.

Wisconsin Public Television approved a grant for literacy and STEM concepts through PBS. Living Waters Bible Camp began hosting community picnics. The local Rod & Gun Club started an annual Christmas fundraiser, childcare needs were heard and a Norse Care after-school program was developed, a School to Career Pathway was initiated and the first annual Norse Market event took place this summer. This is just the beginning of what is yet to come.

The next Building Community meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2022. Attendees will hear from various service organizations and touch on new ideas derived from the Sept. 23rd meeting. All are welcome and encouraged to attend. Bring your ideas, meeting organizers want to hear from you.

For questions or more information, contact Lori Pedretti at lgpedretti@yahoo.com, Steve Michaels, district administrator, at steve.michaels@westby-norse.org, Michele Engh at wintermoet@gmail.com or Mayor Danny Helgerson at westbydan@gmail.com.

