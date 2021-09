Westby's next Building Community meeting will be held Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 306 S. Main St., Thursday, Sept. 23. Food and socializing will be at 5:30 p.m.; meeting will follow from 6 to 7 p.m.

Topics to be discussed include the recent Norse Market events, assets and community strengths, service organizations and more. Organizers are eager to hear ideas and suggestions for initiatives moving forward.

The first meeting of 2022 will be Thursday, Jan. 13.

