The next Building Relationships and Community in Westby discussion will be held at Branches Winery, E6796 Old Line Road, Westby, Tuesday, April 23; complimentary beverages and snacks will be served from 6-7 p.m., followed by the meeting from 7-8 p.m.
Tom Thibodeau, distinguished professor from Viterbo University, will continue the conversation on topics that impact the community and ways to promote a more welcoming, nurturing sense of community, retain influential leaders, and impact the people of Westby for the greater good.
Building Relationships and Community in Westby discussions have been held about six times per year for two years; all are welcome to join the meetings at any time, no previous attendance is required.
After tackling some short-term goals, for example, honoring crossing guards, serving at Tuesday night Come for Supper, holding a reading program, doing spring planting and cleanup, having a game night and redeveloping Syverson Park (the shelter is up, some trees and flowers have been planted), Lori Pedretti, one of the discussion’s organizers, said in an email they were tasked with developing a larger goal for the community.
After reviewing the potential outcomes identified in the first meeting and brainstorming ways to connect the school with the community, the group decided a “School to Career Pathway” could be a way to engage the community with the school, introduce children to local businesses, teach life skills, introduce students to local businesses and build the next phase of leaders for the community.
“We are test driving the pilot right now with a student who is interested in nursing and has been working at Norseland Nursing Home as well as with the school physical therapist, occupational therapist, adaptive physical education teacher and school nurse through a modified School to Work program,” Pedretti said. “Students are currently registering for classes and we will pilot more opportunities for this fall as our key partners, Steve Michaels and Christy Tainter, work with additional businesses as primary stakeholders in this initiative.”
Anyone interested in becoming involved may contact Pedretti or Michele Engh.
One of the things many communities do when they work on strengthening partnerships and making improvements for the greater good is conduct a needs assessment, Pedretti said.
“What are things we need to address? What are services we lack? Another way to look at community enhancement is to consider our assets,” she said. “An approach that has been used regionally by professors at Viterbo University is called Asset Mapping. We began listing many assets found in our community (free meals, Bethel Butikk, etc). We then listed many servant-minded leaders in our midst (pastors, etc). This summer, we hope to continue the process with guidance from professors at Viterbo.”
Pedretti said the group has also been talking a great deal about child care needs in the community.
“This continues to be an economic development issue throughout the state as employers and families struggle with limited enrollment options due to decreasing childcare providers,” Pedretti said in the email. “In our area, we have witnessed the closure of about 50 percent of our licensed child care centers in the past five years. WECA (Wisconsin Early Childhood Association) has partnered with Kickapoo Conversations in our area and received grant funding to begin a shared service model in our area. We are enrolling providers after we spent a year listening to what their needs were. We have also partnered with Western Technical College in offering early child care education opportunities at the Viroqua Campus. We continue to look for creative methods to encourage child care providers to either start a business or stay in business. More on this to come.”
Pedretti emphasized anyone can attend the meeting on April 23, whether or not they have attended previous ones.
“There are lots of things going on and lots more to do...,” Pedretti said. “Again, if you have never been to a meeting that’s OK, please come anyway. We are looking forward to a great turnout.”
