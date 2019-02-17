Building Relationships and Community in Westby will host guest speaker Jeff Thompson at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center, 206 West Ave. S., Westby, Tuesday, Feb. 26, from 6-7 p.m. Tom Thibodeau, distinguished professor from Viterbo University, will lead the conversation on topics that impact the community.
Thompson, MD-Executive Advisor, Chief Executive Officer Emeritus at Gundersen Health System, will be speaking about how leadership styles impact business and communities.
Thibodeau will continue to teach the basics of leadership skills which can be applied in organizations, families and communities, and ways in which to nurture and sustain it. Enhancing the health and well-being of the community by developing collaborative ways in which to serve area businesses, churches, students, elderly, and parents with disabled children, farmers, etc. by:
- Building and fostering healthy relationships among community members.
- Helping students to grow as leaders and future stake holders of Westby.
- Keeping area businesses alive and enhancing tourism.
- Supporting projects already in place and building from other initiatives.
- Identifying additional needs and how we can work together to help them succeed.
- Building relationships within our school and neighboring schools.
- Embedding compassion into our children and towards one another.
- Discussing the community space in Westby.
- Bringing energy back to Westby Revitalization.
- Bringing awareness to the initiatives already in place, who is involved and how we can help.
Questions may be directed to Lori Pedretti at 608-606-3119 or Lgpedretti@yahoo.com, or Michele Engh at 608-632-2360 or wintermoet@gmail.com.
