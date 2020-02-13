Bunads on parade at Creamery Creek in Viroqua

Several weeks before the program, Janessa Peterson, Creamery Creek director, issued a plea asking people to loan their bunads to the fashion show. Her request was overwhelmingly answered when 34 bunads, folk costumes and Norwegian sweaters came pouring in. Authentic bunads from Norway, as well as outfits made by local seamstresses who love to celebrate their Norwegian heritage, delighted the audience during a more than one-hour fashion show. Men’s and women’s bunads were modeled and children’s costumes were carried as a volunteer from WAHS described interesting details of the design and construction of each bunad, as well as interesting information about Norway. The majority of bunads represented the Gudbransdal area but other areas such as Valdres were shown so that comparisons could be made to identify design differences.