Burgers in the Park returns June 3; Westby Chamber brings Norse Market to town

Since the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing, Burgers in the Park will have the drive-up option like it had last summer.

“People are free to eat at the park as well, while social distancing,” Erlandson said. “All servers will be masked and gloved, and will be dishing up the meals. The safety of our community and ourselves is still a top priority.”

The Chamber is unsure at this time whether or not there will be live music.

“There are so many amazing events happening in our community this summer season, it’s hard for these musicians to do it all,” Erlandson said. “There has been talk about maybe doing karaoke night at the park during Burgers in the Park, so that is a possibility as well.”

Burgers in the Park will be held rain or shine.

Norse Market

Norse Market will be held June 9, July 7 and Aug. 11 on Market Street and the swimming pool parking lot from 5 to 8 p.m.

“The Norse Market will have regional food/drink vendors as well as businesses/artists who are regional,” said Steve Michaels, a member of the Chamber Board. “There will be live music, the pool will be open for the kids, just a relaxing way to celebrate our region once in June, July and August.”