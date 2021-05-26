Burgers in the Park returns June 3; Westby Chamber brings Norse Market to town

The Westby Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to offer a longtime tradition – Burgers in the Park — and a new event – Norse Market – this summer.
Burgers in the Park returns to Davidson Park, Thursday, June 3. The event will also be held June 24, July 15 and 29, and Aug. 5 and 19. The event runs from 5 to 7 p.m.
As in years past, each Burgers in the Park event will benefit a local nonprofit. The beneficiary June 3 is the Viroqua Area Hockey Association. The other beneficiaries include: June 24 Our Savior’s Cemetery Association, July 15 Lions Club, July 29 Bethel Buttik, Aug. 5 High School Youth Association and Aug. 19 Westby Band Parents.
The Burgers in the Park menu will be the same each Thursday — choice of a burger, brat or hot dog meal. Each meal includes one salad, beans and one dessert. Meals are $6 for a brat/hamburger/cheeseburger plate or $5 for a hot dog plate. It is an additional $1 if diners want to include a beverage.
To place an order, diners can contact the Chamber at 608-634-4011, Facebook message the Chamber or comment in the event page on Facebook. Orders must be submitted by 3 p.m. Thursday, as after that time the Chamber may not have someone checking those voicemails and messages.
“While we encourage pre-ordering, it is not a must,” said Ashley Erlandson, Chamber president.
Since the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing, Burgers in the Park will have the drive-up option like it had last summer.
“People are free to eat at the park as well, while social distancing,” Erlandson said. “All servers will be masked and gloved, and will be dishing up the meals. The safety of our community and ourselves is still a top priority.”
The Chamber is unsure at this time whether or not there will be live music.
“There are so many amazing events happening in our community this summer season, it’s hard for these musicians to do it all,” Erlandson said. “There has been talk about maybe doing karaoke night at the park during Burgers in the Park, so that is a possibility as well.”
Burgers in the Park will be held rain or shine.
Norse Market
Norse Market will be held June 9, July 7 and Aug. 11 on Market Street and the swimming pool parking lot from 5 to 8 p.m.
“The Norse Market will have regional food/drink vendors as well as businesses/artists who are regional,” said Steve Michaels, a member of the Chamber Board. “There will be live music, the pool will be open for the kids, just a relaxing way to celebrate our region once in June, July and August.”
The Chamber is asking all of the vendors and participants to be as safe as possible including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and using hand sanitizer, “the basics we have been doing since the pandemic started. Being an outside event, we believe we are further reducing the potential for spreading the virus,” the Chamber said in its vendor registration form.
Michaels said there are a lot of great things to share in Westby, and that’s what prompted the Chamber to offer the Norse Market.
“We need to give people a reason to stop by and get to know our community,” he said. “People need a safe venue to coming together after a year of not gathering. We want to provide a venue for people to gather, communicate, connect and play in a way that shows off some of the great aspects of our community.”
Michaels said the more people who come to Westby to check out the Norse Market, the more who will return.
The planning committee for the market, Michaels said, originated from a community-building group that was started years ago and was facilitated by several community members and Tom Thibedeau (professor of Servant Leadership at Viterbo University). “The committee has evolved over the past few years but included school district staff, Chamber of Commerce members, business owners, faith leaders and community members.”
