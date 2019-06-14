{{featured_button_text}}

Join the Westby Area Chamber for a Business After Hours event, Tuesday, June 25 from 5-6:30 p.m. The event will be held at Vernon Communications Cooperative, 103 N. Main St., Westby.

Drinks and appetizers will be provided the host, Vernon Communications Cooperative, in celebration of their newly renovated office. There will be a tour, Chamber updates, networking with fellow Westby area businesses and an opportunity to win prizes. A short presentation will be at 5:30 p.m., but the event is an open house format. Come when you can, leave when you wish.

RSVP to Mary at westbywi@gmail.com with the number of attendees from your business by Monday, June 24.

