The Westby Area Chamber will hold a Business after Hours Event at Westby Cooperative Creamery, 206 S. Main St., Monday, Sept. 23, from 5-6:30 p.m.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
The Chamber will celebrate with the Westby Cooperative Creamery the opening of their new store. Drinks and appetizers will be proved by the host, Westby Cooperative Creamery. Area businesses and their employees are invited to hear Chamber updates, network with fellow Westby area businesses and have an opportunity to win prizes. A short presentation will be at 5:30 p.m., but this event is an open house format.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.