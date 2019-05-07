On Saturday, April 27, a late-season snowfall didn’t stop the many woodcarvers and admirers who came to the Westby Community Room for Carve In 3.
Many types and styles of woodcarving were on display and beautiful pieces were offered for sale. Sponsors David and Sally Nye, Fan Carver World; Flexcut Tools; Helvie Knives; Phil Strand American Family Insurance; and carvers Ron Engen and Klaus Zunker donated items that were raffled. Eight carvers and five patrons went home happy with great prizes.
From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., people could watch carvers as they demonstrated their skills and sold their carvings. John Overby, of Dry Creek Carvings, was the featured carver of the event. He gave several “mini” carving classes for anyone who wanted to watch and learn how he brings a piece of wood to life. Beverly Bagstad was the lucky winner of the grand prize, a nisse, carved by Overby.
All attendees were able to enjoy a barbecue lunch sponsored and served by the Friends of Bekkum Library. Food and lunch supplies were also donated by Phil Strand American Family Insurance and the Westby Cooperative Creamery.
Bekkum Library Executive Director Michelle Tryggestad helped many people get library cards and check out books to learn about woodcarving. Stop in at the library so you can do the same and be ready for Carve In 4. Plans are already being made for next year. There will be more prizes, another wonderful featured carver and even a children’s carving area. The date for Carve In 4 will be announced soon so you can put it on your calendar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.