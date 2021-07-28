Carve In set for Aug. 21 in Westby

Join Bekkum Memorial Library in Westby for Carve In @ the Bekkum 4/5 on Saturday, Aug. 21. More than 30 craftsmen and women will demonstrate their woodcarving skills in the Westby Community Center in the lower lever of the library from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. This year, Becky Lusk will be the Featured Carver at this library event for the entire family.

Lusk, a Vesterheim award-winning carver, and her husband, Mike, who makes wood products for carvers and rosemalers, will appear during the event. They will be demonstrating, selling their products and sharing information about their upcoming classes. The library is fortunate that they were available for this year’s event.

Demonstrators from as far as 200 miles are coming to this year’s Carve In @ the Bekkum. Flat plane, acanthus, realistic and good old-fashioned whittling are some of the terms that these carvers use to describe their type of artform. Most all of the carvers will have items for sale.

The event is designed to promote interest and provide education for carvers of all skill levels. Attendees will be able to talk with the carvers to learn how to get started, learn tips and tricks from more practiced carvers, or even get help in a particular part of woodcarving.