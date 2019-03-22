Bekkum Memorial Library in Westby will host “Carve In 3 at The Bekkum,” Saturday, April 27. The third annual, free event will be held at the Westby Community Center (library basement) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Event organizer, John Sutton invites people to not only carve awhile, but to show, share and sell their woodcarving work.
Carvers are invited to bring their tools and examples of their carvings to display, while anyone with an interest in woodcarving is welcome to just observe or learn the basic art of woodcarving.
Award-winning wood carver, John Overby will be just one of the artisans displaying their work. Some carvers may offer carvings for purchase, as well as share some of their wood carving tips.
Carve in 3 at the Bekkum is a place for the carver and non-carver alike; this event is for everyone.
Admission is free, but freewill donations will be accepted. There will be multiple prize drawings for attendees and carver.
For more information, contact Sutton at 608-634-4396 or Bekkum Memorial Library, 206 N. Main St., Westby, 608-634-4419.
