Cashton celebrated its 72nd Fall Fest over the weekend, and one of the many events was the annual parade held Sunday.
A large crowd lined the street on a 56-degree overcast afternoon to enjoy the parade, which included a wide variety of entries from marching bands and horse-drawn wagons, to 4-H'ers leading their sheep down the street and bands performing on flat-bed trailers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.