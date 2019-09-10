Cashton celebrated its 72nd Fall Fest over the weekend, and one of the many events was the annual parade held Sunday.

Student performers

The Westby Area High School marching band's pom squad perform a routine during the Cashton Fall Fest parade, Sunday afternoon.

A large crowd lined the street on a 56-degree overcast afternoon to enjoy the parade, which included a wide variety of entries from marching bands and horse-drawn wagons, to 4-H'ers leading their sheep down the street and bands performing on flat-bed trailers.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register
Riding in style

Representatives of the Westby Sons of Norway Lodge ride in the Cashton Fall Fest parade, Sunday afternoon.
Color guard

The Coon Valley American Legion Post color guard marches in the Cashton Fall Fest parade, Sunday.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.