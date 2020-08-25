Cashton Fall Fest is Sept. 11-13

The event includes the Cashton Library Virtual Fall Fest 5K. Participants can run any time between Aug. 29 and Sept. 12. People can register online at https://cashton-memorial-library.ticketleap.com/ , or by filling out a paper form, which is available at the library or from the library's website, www.wrlsweb.org/cashton .

There will be a fireworks show Saturday, Sept. 12 at about 9:30 p.m. Chicken dinners will be served in the village park Sunday, Sept. 13, beginning at 11 a.m.

In addition, there will be a drive-by parade. Using a "fall" theme, residents are invited to decorate their home, yard, business or street corner. Maps will be handed out at the chicken-que and the route will be published in the Cashton Record and online. Drive the route and vote. Ballots may be dropped in the ballot box at the park before 3 p.m. Sept. 13, or emailed to loridickmano813@gmail.com no later than Sept. 14.