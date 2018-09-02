The Cashton Community Club will be holding its 71st annual Cashton Fall Festival on Sept. 7-9, with a host of fun filled activities for all ages to enjoy. On Saturday, Aug. 18, the new 2018 royal court were crowned. Miss Cashton, Emme Sanders; Miss Cashton Attendant, Jaeden Hanson; Junior Miss Cashton, Lily Sanders; Junior Miss Attendant, Brielle O’Neil; Little Miss Cashton, Tessa Sanders; and Little Miss Attendant Aubri Schaldach. They will represent the community at area festivals throughout the Coulee Region all year long.
The Cashton Fall Festival festivities kick off on Wednesday, Sept. 6, with food and refreshments and music by Gary Brueggen and the Ridgeland Dutchmen from 5-9 p.m. at the Cashton Community Hall. Then on Friday, Sept. 7, join the old-fashioned tractor ride when they roll out at 11 a.m. Registration begins at 10 a.m. Don’t miss the antique tractor pull at 7 p.m. Carnival rides will also be running all weekend long and Friday night winds down with karaoke in the park from 9 p.m. to midnight.
On Saturday, Sept. 8 events are scheduled all day long including:
- 7-11 a.m. Cashton Fire Department Pancake Breakfast;
- 8-11 a.m. Trinity Lutheran Church Homemade Pie Sale;
- 8:30 a.m., Cashton Library Fun Run/Walk, registration 7:30 a.m.;
- 9 a.m. Cashton Library Fall Color Splash Run/Walk
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Classic Car/Bike Show
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cashton FFA Farm Toy Show, high school gym;
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cashton Community Hall Arts and Craft Show;
- 1-3 p.m. Monty Berger & The Country Gold Band;
- 1-5 p.m., Scenic Coulee Football games;
- 2 p.m. Kid’s Pedal Tractor Pull, village park;
- 4-7 p.m. Live Music, High Mileage, button admission;
- 7 p.m. Strong Man Truck Pull;
- 8 p.m. to Midnight, Live Music, Pat Watters Band, button admission;
- 9:30 p.m., Fireworks.
On Sunday, Sept. 9, worship on the lawn at Trinity Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. and enjoy a piece of pie after. Visitors can enjoy a charcoal chicken dinner beginning at 11 a.m. in the Cashton Park. The Cashton Community Hall will host arts and crafts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival winds to a close with the big parade at 12:30 p.m. followed by the annual fire department water fights in the village park.
This year’s Parade Marshal honor goes to the Cashton American Legion Post 445. The Post was established in 1946 and the first commander was Cashton Postmaster, Ted Cole.
The Cashton Legion started the Cashton Fall Festival in 1947 and the festival has continued to this day by the diligent efforts of community organizations. Currently the Legion sponsors Badger Boys and Girls State, Legion Baseball and provides Color Guard for various events. The current commander of Post 445 is Andre Casabonne, with Victor Gutierrez swerving as Adjutant, along with Treasurer, James Kuhn.
Show your respect as they pass by.
