The Cashton FFA Toy Show will be held at the Cashton High School gym, 504 Coe St., Cashton, Saturday, Sept. 7, from 9 a.m. to to 3 p.m.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
There will be an antique tractor show outside the school. A brat and burger sale will be held in the cafeteria.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.