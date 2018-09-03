The Cashton Memorial Library’s 5K Run/Walk and Fall Color Splash will be held on Saturday, Sept. 8th with both races beginning and ending at the Cashton Library. The event is held in conjunction with annual Cashton Fall Festival community celebration.
Participants can enter the Traditional 5K Run/Walk or the Fall Color Splash event. The Traditional 5K Run/Walk is a timed event with race day registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. and race time of 8:30 a.m. There are eight age categories with an awards ceremony after the events.
The Fall Color Splash is not a timed event, but it does offer a colorful alternative to our traditional 5K. Participants will use the same route while experiencing a blast of color at different stations set up along the way. Color Splash race day registration begins at 8:15 a.m. with race time at 9 a.m. All Color Splash participants receive color packets for the after splash party after the event.
Registration forms for both events are available at the Cashton Library located at 720 Broadway Street in Cashton. Forms are also available at local businesses and on the library’s website at http://www.wrlsweb.org/cashton.
Registration fees are $22/person or $55/immediate household. Shirts for the event are given on a first come, first serve basis. Please return completed race forms along with payment to the Cashton Library.
For safety reasons, bicycles, scooters, rollerblades or skateboards are not allowed to participate in the race. The 5K Run/Walk & Fall Color Splash is a fundraising event for the Cashton Library.
For more information, you may contact the Cashton Memorial Library at 608-654-5465.
