 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cashton Lions Club to hold 'Stuff the Bus' fundraiser
0 Comments

Cashton Lions Club to hold 'Stuff the Bus' fundraiser

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Cashton Lions Club will be hosting a “Stuff The Bus” fundraiser at the Bank of Cashton, Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lions members will be grilling and selling brats, hamburgers and pork chops sandwiches. The proceeds will be used to purchase the necessary school supplies to prepare students for their academic studies.

Monetary support can be made payable and sent to: Cashton Lions Club, Stuff The Bus, 543 Green St. Cashton, WI 54619. It may also be dropped off the day of the event.

School supplies can also be dropped off the day of the event. If you wish to donate supplies, a complete list may be found at www.cashton.k12.wi.us. School supplies will be distributed to students attending Cashton Public Schools and Sacred Heart School.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News