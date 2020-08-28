Cashton Lions hosing 'Stuff the Bus' donation drive Sept. 5

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Cashton Lions will host a “Stuff the Bus” donation drive. The drive-thru fundraiser will be held Sept. 5 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 539 South St., Cashton, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will accept donations of cash and school supplies. The donations received will benefit students attending Cashton Public Schools and Sacred Heart Parochial School.

The Lions club is hosting the donation drive to help families with school-age children who may not be able to provide all of the supplies needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lions members also wish to show their support to the area dairy farmers who have also been impacted by the pandemic through the distribution of ice cream treats to their visitors on Sept. 5. The ice cream is being made possible through the support of American Family Insurance, Phil Strand Agencies. A donation will not be required to receive ice cream.

Monetary support can be made payable and sent to: Cashton Lions Club, Stuff the Bus, John Bertling, Pres., 543 Green St., Cashton, WI 54619. It may also be dropped off on the day of the event.

If people wish to donate school supplies, a complete list may be found at www.cashton.k12.wi.us

For more information, check out the Cashton Lions Club on Facebook.

