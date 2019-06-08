Cashton’s Live on Main Street Music Festival organizers have announced the schedule for the two-day event. Beginning on Friday, June 14, the gates will open at 6 p.m. and Matt Mahlum will begin the pre-show at 7 p.m. Mahlum will show off his own brand of funk and rock to get you ready for The Eliminator Band. Hailing from Chicago, Eliminator has played from coast to coast for more than 25 years recreating the complete ZZ Top concert experience.
Made up of three outstanding, veteran musicians from one of the top major markets in the USA, Eliminator is dedicated to bringing the finest tribute to that “Lil Ol Band from Texas.” From the spot on reproduction of the classic songs, to the perfectly choreographed show that includes the iconic spinning guitars, no other tribute band is as dedicated as Eliminator. So dedicated that the bassist and guitarist have been growing their beards for the last 30 years!
On Saturday, June 15, the gates will open at 1:30 p.m. and entertainment will begin with Ontourage at 2:30 p.m. The local band is a five-piece group composed of members from Wisconsin and Minnesota. They perform classic rock, country, and country rock, as well as some newer music such as Adele and Bruno Mars thrown in. They like to get the crowd involved. One way they do that is with a Band Cam that they let the crowd take out and snap pics of themselves or their friends. They also bring hula hoops and beach balls, three or four extra cowbells and tambourines to let you participate.
After Ontourage at 5:15 p.m. will be County Line Drive. Since their formation in late 2011, this Rochester, Minnesota based band has been the pinnacle of live, non-stop action country music. This four-piece group, consisting of Brandon Stanek on lead vocals and guitar, Ryan Utterback on drums, Nick Danielson on guitar, and Blake Bonde and Drew Medin sharing bass responsibilities, has made a lot of noise in the midwest country music scene. With their thunderous rhythm section, lightning guitar work, and tight harmonies, each member brings their own flair to CLD’s brand of country music.
At 8 p.m. Free and Easy Band “The Next Generation” will keep you moving and grooving.
Free and Easy is a Minnesota Legendary Band that went into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame in 2008. They cut their teeth on Santana, Tower of Power, Earth Wind & Fire, Stevie Wonder and all things funky, you’ll also love their takes on Pharrell Williams, Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, Pitbull, John Legend and Justin Timberlake. If you want to take a walk on the retro side you’ll love their Prince med-ley and a little Michael Jackson might break out.
Free and Easy “The Next Generation” has added two dynamic front men to the group, vocalist Brent Rice who competed on the first season of “The Voice,” and Jeff Skidmore vocalist extraordinaire. They bring in the new school sounds of Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars, and add to the killer vocals of the Twin Cities funkiest band. Also F & E has added Melanie Anderson to the stage to blow you away with her renditions of Christina Aguilera, Ariana, Alicia Keys and Whitney Houston.
Something new at “LOM” this year is free admission for active military or military veterans. This program was made possible through the generosity ofJay Lokken and Ken Riley of The Bentley-Wheeler Bed and Breakfast, and Dick Record of Mid-West Family Broadcasting.
The two-day event is sponsored by the Cashton Area Development Corporation, with all of the proceeds benefiting the greater Cashton area. The festival will have great food, all of your favorite beverages, and unique entertainment. It will be held rain or shine using two stages on Main Street near the Cashton Community Hall. There will be some bleacher seating but you are urged to bring your own chair.
For details, go to Facebook or Cashtonliveonmain.com.
