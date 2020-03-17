Cashton Three Point Lutheran Churches suspend worship

Worship and all in-person activities at Bethany, Immanuel and Trinity Lutheran churches in the Cashton area are suspended for the time being. Parishioners can visit the congregation's YouTube channel (Cashton Three Point Lutheran Churches) or follow the congregation on Facebook (www.facebook.com/cashtonthreepoint).

For those without computers or internet, you can receive sermons and devotions by mail if you call the parish office at 608-654-5236 and request to be on the “Worship in your Mailbox” mailing list.

People can also watch the worship service on Vernon Communications Local Channel 15. Worship will be taped at Trinity Lutheran Church, but it is for all members. You can view it on the following days:

Monday: 12:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.;

Tuesday: 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.;

Wednesday: 10:30 a.m.;

Thursday: 1 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.;

Friday: 6 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.;

Saturday: 11 a.m.;

Sunday: 1:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Pastor Amanda is working and available for prayer, conversation and support. Contact the church office at 608-654-5236.

