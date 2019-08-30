Cashton FFA promotes dairy

Promoting the dairy farms of Cashton, FFA members hand out chocolate milk at a past Cashton Fall Fest Parade. The 2019 parade will be held Sunday, Sept. 8, at 12:30 p.m.

 Westby Times file photo

The Cashton Community Club is hosting its 72nd annual Cashton Fall Fest Sept. 6-8.

Festivities began Aug. 17, with the Cashton Fall Fest Pageant. Crowned at the pageant were Junior Miss Cashton Attendant, Vanessa Hankee; Junior Miss Cashton, Aubriana Cuarenta; Miss Cashton, Emma Gronemus; Miss Cashton Attendant, Larissa Ripley; Little Miss Cashton, Payten Pederson; and Little Miss Cashton Attendant, Norah Bethke. Sandy Olson was announced as the 2019 Fall Fest parade marshal.

Welcome Back to Fall Fest will be held at the Cashton Community Hall, Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 5-9 p.m. Fall Fest footage will be shown, food and refreshments will be served, and Brian Brueggen and the Mississippi Valley Dutchmen will provide the music.

Friday, Sept. 6, features an old-fashioned tractor ride that leaves from Trescher’s Farm at 11 a.m.; lineup is at 10 a.m. Friday also includes an antique tractor pull at 7 p.m. and Eagle Ridge Karaoke by Eddie Schreier from 9 a.m. to midnight.

Activities on Saturday, Sept. 8, include:

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register
  • 7-11 a.m. Cashton Fire Department pancake breakfast at the fire station;
  • 8-9:30 a.m. Trinity Lutheran Church annual homemade pie sale;
  • 8:30 a.m. Cashton Library 5K Run Run/Walk, with registration at 7:30 a.m. at the library;
  • 9 a.m. Cashton Library Fall Color Splash Run/Walk, with registration at 8:15 a.m. at the library;
  • 9 a.m.-2 p.m. classic car and bike show;
  • 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Cashton FFA Farm Toy Show and Antique Tractor Show at the high school gym;
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m. arts and crafts at the community hall;
  • 2 p.m. kids pedal tractor pull at the tennis court in the village park (registration is free through age 11);
  • 1-5 p.m. Scenic Coulee Flag Football at the village park;
  • 4-7 p.m. The Pat Watters Band (button admission);
  • 6 p.m. donkey races in the village park;
  • 8 p.m.-midnight High Mileage Band (button admission);
  • 9:30 p.m. fireworks.

Sunday, Sept. 8, includes arts and crafts at the community hall from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., worship on the lawn at Trinity Lutheran Church at 10 a.m., charcoal chicken served in the village park at 11 a.m. and a pie sale at Trinity Lutheran Church at 11 a.m.

The annual parade steps off at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The Cashton Fire Department water fights are after the parade. There will be music by the Lead Canaries beginning at 2 p.m.

There will be carnival rides available all weekend. In addition, there is a medallion hunt. Clues can be found on the Cashton Community Club Facebook page.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.