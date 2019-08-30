The Cashton Community Club is hosting its 72nd annual Cashton Fall Fest Sept. 6-8.
Festivities began Aug. 17, with the Cashton Fall Fest Pageant. Crowned at the pageant were Junior Miss Cashton Attendant, Vanessa Hankee; Junior Miss Cashton, Aubriana Cuarenta; Miss Cashton, Emma Gronemus; Miss Cashton Attendant, Larissa Ripley; Little Miss Cashton, Payten Pederson; and Little Miss Cashton Attendant, Norah Bethke. Sandy Olson was announced as the 2019 Fall Fest parade marshal.
Welcome Back to Fall Fest will be held at the Cashton Community Hall, Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 5-9 p.m. Fall Fest footage will be shown, food and refreshments will be served, and Brian Brueggen and the Mississippi Valley Dutchmen will provide the music.
Friday, Sept. 6, features an old-fashioned tractor ride that leaves from Trescher’s Farm at 11 a.m.; lineup is at 10 a.m. Friday also includes an antique tractor pull at 7 p.m. and Eagle Ridge Karaoke by Eddie Schreier from 9 a.m. to midnight.
Activities on Saturday, Sept. 8, include:
- 7-11 a.m. Cashton Fire Department pancake breakfast at the fire station;
- 8-9:30 a.m. Trinity Lutheran Church annual homemade pie sale;
- 8:30 a.m. Cashton Library 5K Run Run/Walk, with registration at 7:30 a.m. at the library;
- 9 a.m. Cashton Library Fall Color Splash Run/Walk, with registration at 8:15 a.m. at the library;
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m. classic car and bike show;
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Cashton FFA Farm Toy Show and Antique Tractor Show at the high school gym;
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m. arts and crafts at the community hall;
- 2 p.m. kids pedal tractor pull at the tennis court in the village park (registration is free through age 11);
- 1-5 p.m. Scenic Coulee Flag Football at the village park;
- 4-7 p.m. The Pat Watters Band (button admission);
- 6 p.m. donkey races in the village park;
- 8 p.m.-midnight High Mileage Band (button admission);
- 9:30 p.m. fireworks.
Sunday, Sept. 8, includes arts and crafts at the community hall from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., worship on the lawn at Trinity Lutheran Church at 10 a.m., charcoal chicken served in the village park at 11 a.m. and a pie sale at Trinity Lutheran Church at 11 a.m.
The annual parade steps off at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The Cashton Fire Department water fights are after the parade. There will be music by the Lead Canaries beginning at 2 p.m.
There will be carnival rides available all weekend. In addition, there is a medallion hunt. Clues can be found on the Cashton Community Club Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.