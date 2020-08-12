Centennial Rock hunt to celebrate Westby's birthday

The History Alive Project gave four women — Terri Kotek, Amy Jankowski, Kelly Kotek Fremstad and Cheyanne Nash — a tall order back in the early spring of 2020: They were to use their rock-painting artist skills and create paintings on 100 rocks, preferably all different, many depicting something having to do with the city of Westby’s history over the past 100 years, others showing a local area landmark or symbol representing the city’s rich Norwegian heritage, and a few others just for “kicks and grins.”

“We told these talented artisans to try and make no two alike and they surely did not disappoint; we could not have been happier and more proud of what they accomplished,” said Ruth Amundson, a Westby as a City Birthday Party Committee member. “The whole craziness and fun of painting, hiding, finding, re-hiding of rocks has taken this city’s children and perhaps an accompanying adult, by storm for many months; these would-be detectives have pounded the city’s pavements, scoured the city’s buildings’ nooks and crannies, checked the city’s steps and porches, dug thought the city’s grassy yards, all for the fun and challenge of finding and many times re-finding their own creations back again. So our committee knew that finding these special Centennial Rocks would be a hit with children and adults alike.”