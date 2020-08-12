Centennial Rock hunt to celebrate Westby's birthday

The History Alive Project gave four women — Terri Kotek, Amy Jankowski, Kelly Kotek Fremstad and Cheyanne Nash — a tall order back in the early spring of 2020: They were to use their rock-painting artist skills and create paintings on 100 rocks, preferably all different, many depicting something having to do with the city of Westby’s history over the past 100 years, others showing a local area landmark or symbol representing the city’s rich Norwegian heritage, and a few others just for “kicks and grins.”
“We told these talented artisans to try and make no two alike and they surely did not disappoint; we could not have been happier and more proud of what they accomplished,” said Ruth Amundson, a Westby as a City Birthday Party Committee member. “The whole craziness and fun of painting, hiding, finding, re-hiding of rocks has taken this city’s children and perhaps an accompanying adult, by storm for many months; these would-be detectives have pounded the city’s pavements, scoured the city’s buildings’ nooks and crannies, checked the city’s steps and porches, dug thought the city’s grassy yards, all for the fun and challenge of finding and many times re-finding their own creations back again. So our committee knew that finding these special Centennial Rocks would be a hit with children and adults alike.”
Rock finding informationBetween Aug. 12 and Aug. 14, all 100 rocks will be hidden within the city limits of Westby; they will not be buried and placed no more than 6 feet off the ground and only be hidden on public property. Each rock is individually numbered.
Each rock will have been placed in a small protective plastic bag with instructions to bring the rock, if the finder wishes, to the Westby City Hall, 200 N. Main St.; City Hall staff will register the finder’s name and contact information and add it to a drawing for a prize. Finders who find more than one rock can register each one that they find. Finders make keep any rocks they find.
The hours for the City Hall are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each weekday; all Centennial Rocks eligible for a prize must be turned in no later than 4:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at City Hall; prize winner names will be drawn at the History Alive Project House, 218 N. Main St., at 2 p.m. on Aug. 22; winners need not be present to win.
Prizes include four gift cards of various amounts to local businesses; finding the “Big Kahuna Rock” (as shown being held by artist Terri Kotek), earns that sleuth $20 cash.
Artists’ biographiesTerri Kotek, employed at Vernon Communications as a member support technician, is no stranger to the city of Westby and volunteering; she and her husband Dan, have supported the city in many ways, including the organizing and advising the Snowflake Royalty since 2009.
Amy Jankowski, daughter of Terri and married to Ryan, is employed at Organic Valley as a feed program representative; she credits her rock painting inspiration ideas to her mother. In her free time she is a freelance photographer and has done the artwork on the Westby Snowflake Ski Club’s official button since 2015.
Kelly Kotek Fremstad, also a daughter of Terri’s, is married to Justin and she holds down a full-time job, working at home, as she is an oncology data manager. In 2019 she started the “Westby Rocks” Facebook page that has now grown to 300 members and even one from Canada. If that wasn’t enough, she is mom to Lanie, 7, Braydon,3, and Cameron, 2 months.
Cheyanne Nash will be a junior at Westby High School this fall; she claims to be a self-taught artist, with her favorite works to include motivational pictures on canvas. She was on the Westby Snowflake Ski Court Royalty as its Queen in 2019-20 and plans to become and elementary teacher.
