Gov. Scott Walker announced the appointment of three new members to the Wisconsin Council on Tourism: A.J. Frels of Chaseburg, Michelle Martin of Springbrook, and Mary McPhetridge of Washburn. The Council on Tourism works with the Wisconsin Department of Tourism to develop the state’s tourism industry which supports 195,255 jobs and has a $20.6 billion economic impact. The Council on Tourism is a 21-member board comprised of 14 citizen members who are appointed by the Governor of Wisconsin and serve 3-year terms.
“Tourism in Wisconsin is booming because we have family fun in every corner of the state and because of the great people who work hard to promote our state,” said Governor Walker.
“It’s an honor to appoint A.J Frels of Chaseburg, Michelle Martin of Springbrook, and Mary McPhetridge of Washburn to the Council on Tourism. Each of these Wisconsinites bring a unique perspective from a different area of our state. I am sure they will serve Wisconsin well.”
Frels is currently the Executive Director of the La Crosse County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Frels has spent his entire career in the tourism industry and is a member of the Wisconsin Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus, along with numerous other regional organizations. Frels lives in Chaseburg where he enjoys hunting, fishing and riding his Harley Davidson.
According to Longwoods International, a leader in travel research, Wisconsin ranks number 1 in the Midwest for fun, family atmosphere, uniqueness, affordability, and outdoor recreation. This is in large part due to the hard work by the council and Secretary of Tourism Stephanie Klett and her team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.