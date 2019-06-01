Chaseburg Memorial Park cleanup day will be held Thursday, June 6, from 2-6 p.m. Following the cleanup, brats and hot dogs will be served from 6-8 p.m.
In addition to the cookout, there will be kids activities and community fun. Bring your boots and gloves and join event organizers in lower Chaseburg to clean up Memorial Park. This is sponsored by the Village of Chaseburg Project Recovery and United Way.
