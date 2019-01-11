The village of Chaseburg will be a buzz with activity when the 49th annual Chaseburg Community Snowtrailers’ Trail Days weekend is celebrated Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 19 and 20.
Saturday’s events include Poker Run card turn-in at the Chaseburg Village Hall starting at 4 p.m. and Blue Collar 40 playing at 7 p.m.
The fun continues Sunday with PK’s Best Ever Chicken-que being served at the Village Hall from 11 a.m. until the food is gone. The parade steps off at 1:30 p.m. and is followed by raffle drawings at the Village Hall at 4 p.m. NFL games will be broadcast during the festivities.
For more information, go to www.chaseburgsnowtrailers.com.
A tradition ends
The Chaseburg Snowtrailers Royalty Program was bid a fond farewell at the organization’s final queen banquet, which was held at the Chaseburg Rod and Gun Club Saturday night.
Outgoing royalty — 2018 Queen Nicole Klum and her Princesses, Abby Miller and Emily Hoff – were honored, along with past royalty.
Current and past royalty shared copies of photos for a slideshow and were encouraged to bring memorabilia from their year of reign, such as crowns, sashes, plaques, snowmobile necklaces, scrapbooks and buttons.
Jancyn Lepke, adviser for the royalty program, said 14 past royalty attended, dating back to the 1978 queen, and about 75 people came to the banquet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.