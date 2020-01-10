Chaseburg Trail Days marks 50 years

The 50th annual Chaseburg Trail Days, sponsored by the Chaseburg Snowtrailers, will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 18 and 19.

The fun starts Saturday with a poker run. Card turn-in starts at 4 p.m. at the Chaseburg Village Hall. Participants in the poker run must be at the Village Hall by 6:30 p.m. to qualify for payout.

Jacked Up will provide live music at the Village Hall from 7 p.m. to midnight. Admission for the dance is $5 at the door and free for those 15 and younger.

Sunday’s activities include PK’s Best Ever Chicken served at the Village Hall beginning at 11 a.m., followed by the parade at 1:30 p.m. Prize drawings will be held at 4 p.m. and include the announcement of the parade winners, the RUPP raffle, the Trail Days raffle and door prizes. Raffle tickets will be available until the drawing at 4 p.m. NFL games will be broadcast all day.

For more information, go to www.chaseburgsnowtrailers.com.

A brief historyEric Ostrem, the snowmobile club’s trail boss, said Trail Days was established in 1971. The club was formed in 1970.

Ostrem said there has always been a Trail Days parade, no matter how cold the day. “The parade was an idea to see if people would come to a winter parade, and they do.”