Chaseburg Trail Days planned for Jan. 16-17

Chaseburg will be buzzing with activity when the Chaseburg Community Snowtrailers hold the 51st annual Trail Days, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 16-17.

Chaseburg Trail Days has undergone some modifications due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. All events will take place in the lower level of the Chaseburg Village Hall.

Saturday includes the poker run card turn-in starting at 4 p.m. Participants must be at the Village Hall by 6:30 p.m. sharp to qualify for payout. There will be no live music this year; however, drinks, snacks, raffle items and some games of chance will be offered. New this year will be Extreme Downhill Marble Racing.

Sunday features Best Ever Chicken being served at 11 a.m. This will be a drive through/walk through pick-up meal, using the lower road of the Village Hall and picking up the food outside the basement doors. There will still be limited seating inside.

The parade starts at 1:30 p.m., followed by Trail Days drawings at the Village Hall at 4 p.m. Raffle tickets will be available until the drawing. NFL games will be broadcasted all day.